Pagano donates masks

Captain Trampes Stancil, left, accepts a donation of 13 N100 Respirator Masks from Rabun County resident Ray Pagano. The respirator has a 99.7 percent filtration efficiency. Stancil said that the paramedics and EMTs will wear them when they have direct contact with infectious patients and have to transport them. “The nice, wonderful people who are always so generous to donate things,” Stancil said. “We appreciate Mr. Pagano and our community for what they’ve done to always support EMS.”

Pagano said that he decided to donate the masks because although many people need them, those on the frontlines are who need them the most.

“They’re in harm’s way all day, every day,” Pagano said. “They’re the ones who really need them the most.”