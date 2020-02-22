Public invited to try new voting machines

Body

Rabun County residents will get the opportunity to test out Georgia's new voting machines on Monday, Feb. 24.

Tammy Whitmire, elections supervisor, said that community members can go to the Rabun County Board of Elections Office between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. this day and practice with the new equipment.

Whitmire said it's open for "anybody who wants to come and demo" and no appointment is necessary.

She said that the elections office is doing this as a courtesy to Rabun County residents and that this demonstration is not required.

Whitmire said the purpose is "to give people who want the opportunity to look ahead of time a chance."

She said that poll workers will be available on site to help residents and answer any questions or concerns they might have.

Monday, Feb. 24 is also the last day to register to vote in the presidential preference primary.