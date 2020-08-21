Rabun County Library reopened, face masks required

Body

CLAYTON-- The Rabun County Public Library reopened on Tuesday after closing due to an executive order on July 15 from Gov. Brian Kemp that barred local governments from mandating the wearing of masks on public property.

Caroline Frick, library manager, said that she decided to reopen the library because the most recent executive order from Gov. Kemp now allows them to require the wearing of masks on public property.

“We will continue to provide masks for people who do not have one thanks to the generosity and skill of our patron volunteers,” Frick said.

There are also COVID-19 precautions patrons are asked to take when entering the library, like sanitizing their hands and following the direction arrows to ensure a six-foot distance is maintained.

She said that the library will continue to provide services such as curbside pickup of books, DVDs, print jobs and “subscription packs” of beach reads, mysteries, armchair travel, and other hand-picked selections for patrons who are too busy to browse or who don’t feel comfortable coming into the library.

In addition, computers and wifi access are available inside and wifi is still available in the parking lot 24/7.

“We offer "Fresh Air" family storytimes in the pavilion behind the library by appointment. Children are allowed to select books in the library with a parent or guardian present, one family at a time, but appointments are not necessary,” Frick said.

Library hours are Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., however, Fridays are reserved for patrons ages 60 or older.

Call 706-782-3731 or visit the Rabun County Public Library website at www.rabuncountylibrary.org.