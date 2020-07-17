Rabun County Schools to start August 12, gives options for instruction method

Body

Rabun County Schools announced Wednesday a tentative plan to begin the 2020-2021 school year.

As of July 14, school will start on August 12 and families will have the opportunity to decide between a traditional school setting or a virtual learning option.

"Of course everything is going to remain fluid," said Superintendent April Childers in a phone interview Wednesday. She said that because of the continuous changes in updated COVID-19 information the plan is subject to change.

Visit https://www.rabuncountyschools.org/ and scroll down to latest news to read about the procedures expected for school reopening.

