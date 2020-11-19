Rabun County vets honored for service, sacrifice

Megan Broome/The Clayton Tribune. Doug Wayne, DAV Chapter 15 commander, addresses a crowd of veterans and residents at the Veterans Day ceremony held at the Rabun County courthouse last Saturday. He said that it’s important to honor those veterans living and those who have passed away.

Megan Broome/The Clayton Tribune

Megan Broome/The Clayton Tribune. The laying of the wreath to honor those men and women who served their country and paid the ultimate sacrifice is a tradition at the Veterans Day event every year.

Megan Broome/The Clayton Tribune. A veteran smiles during the ceremony at the courthouse while those who have served are recognized at the event.

Megan Broome/The Clayton Tribune

Megan Broome/The Clayton Tribune. Col. (Ret.) Charles Ladd (center) gives a message of encouragement and reflects on the importance of honoring Veterans Day at Saturday’s ceremony. DAV Treasurer Chris Dinofrio, left, and DAV Chapter 15 Commander Doug Wayne listen to his remarks.

Megan Broome/The Clayton Tribune

Megan Broome/The Clayton Tribune

Megan Broome/The Clayton Tribune

Megan Broome/The Clayton Tribune

Megan Broome/The Clayton Tribune

Megan Broome/The Clayton Tribune. Bugler Danny Stephens plays taps after the Honor Guard gives the 21-gun salute at the conclusion of the ceremony.

Megan Broome/The Clayton Tribune

Megan Broome/The Clayton Tribune. A crowd of people attended a ceremony to honor Veterans Day at a ceremony at the Rabun County Courthouse last Saturday. Veterans organizations such as the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), chapters of Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and chapters of the American Legion from Rabun and surrounding counties attended the event.