Rabun goes to virtual learning as COVID cases spike

TIGER-Rabun County Schools announced this week that virtual learning days will continue through January 15 due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases.

“The Rabun County community continues to experience an unprecedented increase in COVID-19 positive cases and the North Georgia Health System overwhelmed with patients needing care,” according to a statement from school officials. “After careful consideration, the decision has been made for students to continue virtual learning days through January 15, 2021.”

“We will continue to monitor the data and cases and will update you on the status of returning face to face instruction on January 14, 2021,” according to the statement.

Teachers and staff will report to work daily to provide instruction virtually and provide assistance to students and parents.

Extracurricular activities will continue with mitigation strategies in place, with coaches and sponsors updating with any information that changes.

“Thank you for your continued support and understanding. We look forward to students returning as soon as it is safe to do so,” according to the statement.