Rabun library is open for business

Body

CLAYTON— Calling all bookworms.

The Rabun County Library is open for business and has implemented a reopening plan to keep patrons safe while browsing for books.

Library hours will be Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with Fridays reserved for patrons aged 60 or older.

Curbside pickup hours are Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. by appointment only.

To make an appointment, visit rabuncountylibrary.org and click on the link “book a curbside pickup or library visit appointment.”

“We’ll continue to do curbside pickup as long as demand remains,” said Caroline Frick, library manager.

Families with children under the age of 13 should schedule an appointment and must be accompanied by an adult to visit the children’s room, Frick said.

Appointments for this can be booked on the website as well. The children’s room has books, games and fun activities for children, like dancing and singing, Frick said.

Procedure inside the library

The library is open for patrons to browse for books and utilize the computers and other resources but contact precautions have been put in place to ensure the safety of everyone.

Patrons are asked to go to the bathroom and wash their hands or use hand sanitizer before entering the lobby of the library, Frick said.

She said that using soap and water over hand sanitizer is recommended.

Patrons will follow the one-way orange arrows into the library and are asked to wear a mask before entering the library lobby.

“If you need a mask, we can provide one thanks to the generosity and skill of Cathee Funkhouser, who made and donated 100 reusable fabric masks,” Frick said. “Our staff will be wearing face coverings and following all CDC guidelines.”

When browsing the bookshelves, patrons should look for the markings on the floor for guidance near the circulation desk and bookshelves.

Each aisle is one-way, so patrons should pay attention to which direction the aisle is moving to ensure they remain distant from others.

New signage has been added to make things easier to find, Frick noted.

Frick said that they removed all of the books from the bottom shelves to make them more accessible and that the large print books have been moved to the front of the library for easier access.

Those who do not yet feel comfortable looking for books on shelves can reserve books online at the library’s website and pick them up in the public holding area at the front of the library.

Frick said that the reservation can be picked up on the shelf by finding the folder with the first letter of the last name.

Customers can then use the new self-checkout or can go to the desk checkout and follow the footprints to stay six feet apart from others.

There are five physically distanced computers that are available for use and wipes are provided to disinfect the area after usage.

Frick said that windows in the library are kept open to increase air flow in the area.

Three additional computers are reserved for completing the 2020 Census.

Frick said that these measures are being implemented in order to prevent community spread.

“We’re just trying to keep everyone safe,” Frick said.

Printing, Wifi Access and e-Books.

Frick said that there is 24/7 access to the Wifi and the library now offers wireless printing from a phone or tablet.

The cost for printing is 25 cents per black and white page and 50 cents per color page. Patrons are asked to have exact change or pay by card if possible.

Links to e-Books for adults and children can be found on the library’s website.

Faxing services are not available at this time.

Returning books and library materials

Items can be returned in the blue outdoor drop box and they are quarantined for 24 hours before being checked in and re-shelved, Frick said.

“All check-ins will be backdated during this period to avoid late charges,” Frick said. She said that patrons should not worry if the items do not show up as being returned right away. The quarantining process will cause a delay.

Unavailable services

“Though grateful for the generosity of the community, we cannot accept donations at this time. We are working with the wonderful Friends of the Library on a plan to safely accept donations and reopen the bookstore soon,” Frick said.

Summer Reading Program

The summer reading program goes from June 1 to July 15 and registration is online.

A link to the registration form can be found on the library’s website.

Once you are registered you can start reading, said Kim Cannon, Youth Services Outreach Coordinator.

“There is a link to print a list to keep up with the books you read, or you can just write them down on a piece of paper. When you reach 10 books, regardless of your age or reading level, turn the list in at the library,” she said.

Participants may read any books they choose and do not have to check books out from the library to join the summer reading program.

Completed lists should be returned in the small return box located on the front porch of the library during business hours.

Include your name to be entered into the weekly drawings for prizes.

After you complete one reading list, there is a fun BINGO challenge that includes activities for all ages. You can print the BINGO card from home or pick one up from the front porch.

There is a BINGO for children and teens. There is also an adult BINGO card that will serve as registration and when completed, will be entry for prizes during our Facebook Finale on July 11, Cannon said.