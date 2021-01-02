Rabun one of top counties for early voting in runoff

Megan Broome/The Clayton Tribune. Rabun Democrat Party Chairman Bill Stueck, left, and Republican Chairman Sam Burns exchanged greetings as they watched over the early voting process Monday. CLAYTON--Early voting for the Jan. 5 general election runoff ends at 5 p.m. today. It’s also the last day to request an absentee by mail ballot. The Rabun County Board of Elections Office has seen… Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.