Rabun Republicans discuss 2021 election demographics

Megan Broome/The Clayton Tribune. The Rabun County Republicans hosted guest speaker Mike Seigle at their March Republican Party meeting held at The Dillard House Conference Center Saturday. Rabun Republican Party members Connie Holcomb, back left, Linda Burns and President Sam Burns hear remarks from Seigle about election demographics and marketing strategies for the party.

DILLARD-- Rabun County Republicans discussed 2021 election demographics and marketing strategies for the party’s fundamental ideas at their monthly meeting on Saturday at The Dillard House Conference…