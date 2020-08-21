Rabun residents honored by sheriffs' association

Photo courtesy Rabun County Sheriff's Office. Rabun residents Stephen Wright and Tom Madison were presented with the Meritorious Award at the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association Summer Conference at Lake Lanier recently. Above, from left: Rabun County Sheriff Chad Nichols, left, Stephen Wright, Tom Madison, and Georgia Sheriffs’ Association President and Lumpkin County Sheriff Stacy Jarrard.

Rabun County residents Stephen Wright and Tom Madison were recognized as recipients of the Meritorious Award at the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association Summer Sheriffs’ Conference held at Lake Lanier…