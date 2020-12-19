Rabun schools go to virtual learning

Body

TIGER--Rabun County Schools will implement virtual, distance-based learning for all instruction until the end of the year due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, officials announced this week.

All instruction will be virtual, distance-based beginning Wednesday, Dec. 16 and continue through Friday, Dec. 18. School returns to normal face-to-face operations on Tuesday, January 5.

"The Rabun County community has experienced an unprecedented increase in COVID-19 positive cases over the past week, and the school district has felt the effects of this increase with both staff and students in quarantine," according to a statement from Rabun County Schools.

"The number of students and employees quarantined from direct contact, symptoms, or positive tests has greatly affected the daily operations of our schools and transportation. Having enough teachers, paraprofessionals, school nutrition workers, bus drivers and custodians to cover all operations to provide effective face-to-face instruction has become a significant challenge...as a result, our school district is finding it very difficult to operate successfully without enough personnel to cover essential positions to maintain an environment that is safe and conducive for learning."

Officials say the decision was made in consideration with principals, district leaders and the Department of Public Health.

Teachers and staff will report to work daily to provide virtual instruction and to assist students and parents.

Meals for students can be picked up at the primary school bus loading zone:

Today-12:30-1:30 p.m.

Friday-meal pickup for those who pre-ordered for the next week. An email will be sent regarding pickup times.

"Extracurricular activities will continue with the mitigation strategies in place," according to the statement. "Thank you for your continued support and understanding."