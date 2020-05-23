Rabun seniors to be honored with parade in Clayton May 28

Body

CLAYTON— Rabun County High School Class of 2020 will be honored in a drive-thru parade in Clayton next Thursday.

A road closure permit to close down Main St. to allow a parade procession to travel through and honor seniors next Thursday at 6 p.m. was approved by council members at their meeting Tuesday.

Main Street will be closed from Dunlap St. to Ramey Blvd., said Cissy Henry, city manager.

Tosha Elliott, mother of a senior, presented the idea to council members and said that they wanted to have a parade to honor seniors because of all the activities they have missed out on due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re just trying to give them what they lost,” Elliot said. She said that all seniors will be in decorated vehicles and will drive by in order to “limit human contact as much as possible.”

Elliott requested that the caravan be escorted by law enforcement officers, and council members discussed requesting the help of public safety departments to make that happen.

Council member Ara Joyce said that banners honoring the seniors will hang around downtown Clayton during the parade.

Henry said that the plan is for the banners to be hung on Friday and there are about 144 of them to represent every senior.

Council members discussed the logistics of parking for community members when the road is closed.

“If you’re not a parent or immediate family members [of seniors], try not to take up spots on Main Street,” said Mayor Jordan Green.

Elliott said that a prom is scheduled for the end of June as well.

In other business,

Council members approved a street paving contacting bid from Pool Creek Paving to pave Ramey Blvd., Duvall St. and Humphrey Ln.

Jason Waldroup, public works director, discussed that the bid is for $123,416 for paving, but striping will be an additional cost.

Waldroup said at last week’s work session that the cost of striping is between $4-$6,000.

An engineering study in the amount of $100,500 was approved by council members.

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) recently informed city officials that they must provide preliminary plans for where the city will relocate its water infrastructure so that it will not be under the highway for the future expansion of Highway 441.

Clayton has water lines that go up Highway 441 and the city is responsible for relocating the piping in the area from the Clayton Flea Market to File St.

These engineering plans must be completed by May 29, according to orders from GDOT.

“The money is going to have to come out of the reserve fund.” Green said when the question was posed about where the funding would come from.

Council member David Cross noted that the purpose of the reserve fund is to have money to utilize for unforeseen circumstances and voted to approve the motion.

A special called budget meeting is scheduled for next Friday at 7 a.m. in order to fulfill all legal requirements before approving the FY2021 budget.