RGNS graduates 84 seniors in Sunday ceremony

Natalin Darnell ‘20 of Clayton, GA listens to the speakers at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School’s 117th Commencement Ceremony Aug. 9.

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School senior Quillen Martin ‘20 of Clayton, GA poses for some socially-distanced pictures after graduation.

Nathan Williams ‘20 of Dominica addressed his fellow graduates as the student speaker during Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School’s 117th Commencement Ceremony.

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School Class of 2020 graduates, family, and friends gathered for a socially-distanced commencement ceremony on August 9.

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School’s Class of 2020 enjoyed celebrating at their commencement ceremony on August 9.

John Bonney ‘20 of Brooklyn, NY receives The Crystal Eagle Award on Sunday, August 9 during Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School’s commencement ceremony.

Members of the Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School Class of 2020 celebrate during graduation on Sunday, August 9. Pictured from left are D’Amara Serjan ‘20 of Franklin, NC, Victoria Cochran ‘20 of Clarkesville, GA, and Simon Park of Charlotte, NC.