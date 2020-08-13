Rotary to distribute free food boxes

Body

CLAYTON—The Farmers To Families free food box distribution is coming to Rabun County Aug. 22 from 8-11 a.m.. courtesy of The Rotary Club of Clayton.

The Farmers to Families program is part of a more than $1 billion investment by the United States Department of Agriculture in support of American farmers and families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Rotary Club of Clayton is pleased to make this opportunity available here in Rabun County,” said Rotary President Wayne Knuckles Tuesday. “We will be receiving approximately 1,680 food boxes to distribute to our community free of charge.”

The program supplies pre-packed family-sized boxes containing fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy products, meat products and a combination box of fresh produce, dairy or meat products.

The Food Bank of Northeast Georgia is assisting the Rotary Club and will host the distribution.

According to James Brim, Executive Director, Mountain Branch, continues to see a need for food assistance in Rabun County.

“The reality is, some businesses are opening back up, but they’re not all bringing people back to work,” Brim said. “They have figured out how to do their business with fewer employees. This is going to affect a lot of people.”

Those wishing to receive a free food box can come to the Food Bank parking lot on Aug. 22.

All food will be loaded safely, Knuckles said.

“It’s as simple as pulling up, popping the trunk, having food placed into your trunk and driving away,” he added.

There are 2,360 “food insecure” people in Rabun County, according to the non-profit organization Feeding America.

Food insecurity refers to the USDA’s measure of lack of access, at all times, to enough food for an active, healthy life for all household members. Food-insecure households are not necessarily food insecure all the time. Food insecurity may reflect a household’s need to make trade-offs between important basic needs, such as housing or medical bills, and purchasing nutritionally adequate foods.

More than half of Rabun County’s population (53 percent) is below the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program income threshold of 130 percent of the federal poverty level.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture and former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue said last week that more than 50 million food boxes have been distributed so far “in support of American farmers and families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“The delivery of 50 million food boxes has helped an incredible number of Americans in need,” Perdue said. “I couldn’t be prouder of the great job done by the food box program staff and the many farmers, distributors and non-profits that helped to get this program off the ground for the American people.”

For more information, contact The Rotary Club of Clayton at claytonrotary.org.