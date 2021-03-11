Rotary Donates 4,000 masks
Megan Broome/The Clayton Tribune. Pictured are Rotarians Ray Pagano, Jef Fincher, Chip Goen, Food Bank Director James Brim, Rotary President Wayne Knuckles and Rotarians Matt Mitchum and David Tatum.
Megan Broome/The Clayton Tribune. Rabun Gap Presbyterian Church Pastor Don Barber (third from right) accepts a donation of face masks from The Rotary Club of Clayton members Jef Fincher, Chip Goen, Ray Pagano, Wayne Knuckles, David Tatum and Matt Mitchum Monday.
Megan Broome/The Clayton Tribune. Rotary Club members present masks to FAITH Executive Director Caroline Wallis and Director of Shelter Services Alex Clay on Monday. Also pictured are Rotarians Jef Fincher, Chip Goen, Wayne Knuckles, David Tatum and Matt Mitchum.
The Rotary Club of Clayton was busy this week distributing free masks to local non-profit agencies.