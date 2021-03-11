Rotary Donates 4,000 masks

Megan Broome/The Clayton Tribune. Pictured are Rotarians Ray Pagano, Jef Fincher, Chip Goen, Food Bank Director James Brim, Rotary President Wayne Knuckles and Rotarians Matt Mitchum and David Tatum.

Megan Broome/The Clayton Tribune. Rabun Gap Presbyterian Church Pastor Don Barber (third from right) accepts a donation of face masks from The Rotary Club of Clayton members Jef Fincher, Chip Goen, Ray Pagano, Wayne Knuckles, David Tatum and Matt Mitchum Monday.