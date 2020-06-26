School start decision to be made in July

Body

TIGER— The timeline and procedures for starting the 2020-2021 school year was discussed among Board of Education members at their meeting last Thursday.

April Childers, superintendent for Rabun County Schools, said that the school system would be reaching out to each student’s family to gage any concerns and questions they have about having classes back in session for the school year.

Families will be contacted between July 6-9 by school officials. Childers said that it is important to note each family that is called to ensure that accommodations are made to address those concerns that are brought up.

“As we continue to prepare for the start of the school year, the safety and education of your children are our top priorities,” Childers said in a statement from Rabun County Schools.

Currently, the intention is to reopen schools in person in accordance with the approved 2020-2021 system calendar, according to school officials.

This is based on the review of the most recent information available.

The plan is for a “traditional” opening with added disease prevention measures such as additional hand sanitizing opportunities, daily temperature checks, increased cleanings and limited visitors.

Final decisions on the start date will be made closer to the start of the school year.

“Please keep in mind that this is subject to change based on new developments and guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Department of Public Health and the Georgia Department of Education,” the statement noted.

School officials stated that they would monitor the situation and provide updated information as it becomes available.

“While many questions are still unanswered, safety remains our primary concern. System leaders continue to collaborate with several local and state health and safety officials to monitor the spread in the community,” according to the statement.

Most recent communication indicates a minimal to moderate spread in Rabun County.

“Because many factors exist beyond our control, we appreciate your understanding and patience as we continue to refine the plans for providing a safe and healthy learning environment for all.”

Immunization requirement extension

A new immunization requirement has been extended for one year, school officials announced in a statement.

Effective July 1, 2021, children 16 years of age and older, who are entering the 11th grade (inncluding new entrants) must have received one booster dose of the meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MCV4) unless their initial does was administered on or after their 16th birthday.

All other immunizations requirements remain the same for the 2020-21 school year.

Senior portraits

Justin Spillers, Rabun County High School Principal, gave an update on the process to schedule senior portraits in a recent email.

He explained that the school partners with Cady Studios, who has a web portal for students and parents to schedule senior portrait sessions at their convenience throughout the summer.

Visit cady.com/schedule for information and to create a student account.

Parents of seniors should expect to receive information from Cady Studios regarding senior portrait details.

“We are working on scheduling two dates for Cady studios to come on campus and take formal pictures, but that will take place once school has started,” Spillers stated.