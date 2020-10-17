Sheriff's office distributes food to over 300 families despite heavy rains

Megan Broome/The Clayton Tribune. Rabun County Detention Center Officer Daniel Nicholson hands out flowers and chocolate to families during the Faith and Blue food distribution event last Saturday. Each family was given these along with boxes of food.

Megan Broome/The Clayton Tribune. Sgt. Casey Coffee of Georgia State Patrol, left, Investigator Channon Pritchard of the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Chad Nichols distribute food to families last Saturday.

CLAYTON-- Over 300 families were supplied with food last Saturday when the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia and local churches for a food distribution…