Sheriff's office receives Walmart community grant

Clayton Walmart store manager Bud O’Connell, left, awarded the Walmart Community Grant to the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office recently.

“Sheriff Chad Nichols and the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Walmart Store number 2753 and Manager Bud O’Connell for awarding our office with a $3,500 Walmart Community Grant,” according to a statement from the sheriff’s office. “The grant will go toward the purchase of one thermal imaging binocular with a range finder. This equipment will be used to assist in searching for injured or missing persons as well as the apprehension of hidden suspects. Thanks for supporting the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office and our community.”