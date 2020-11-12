Sky Valley Garden Club supports Habitat

Sky Valley Garden Club Board Member and Publicity Chair Dee Vollmer presents Habitat Rabun President Pat Stueck with a $500 donation check at the 2020 build site. Habitat Rabun is currently building an ADA-compliant home for Rabun residents Allison and Daniel. Once the house is complete, the Sky Valley Garden Club funds will beautify the new Habitat home. The club has a long history of supporting Habitat builds.
Witnessing the presentation are (L-R) Habitat Fundraising Chair Barbara Anderson, Habitat Vice-President Don Martin, Stueck, Vollmer, the Habitat Build Crew, and Habitat Communications/Marketing Chair Jeanine Marlow. Habitat Rabun is raising funds for the new home. To donate, visit habitatrabun.com or text RAISEROOF to 41444.
