Storms produce flooding, mud slide in Rabun County

Body

A series of storms that dumped 4-6 inches of rain over some parts of Rabun County Saturday night and early Sunday morning left widespread flooding overnight but no immediate reports of injuries.

The county was under a Tornado Warning issued by the National Weather Service for a time Saturday evening, but no touchdowns were confirmed as of Sunday morning.

According to the Rabun County EMA/Search and Rescue social media site, Georgia Power opened two gates on Mathis Dam early Sunday morning.

"Please watch for flooding and never drive thru flooded roads," a statement on the page said. "Watch for changing conditions throughout the county and please take care of each other."

EMA also reported Old 441 around Sage Mountain flooded as of Sunday morning. Shade Lane and Mathis Dam Road were reported underwater, and motorists were advised to avoid those areas.

Mud slide were reported in the area of Bridge Creek and Lake Seed Road, as well as Alley Grocery.See complete details in the next edition of The Clayton Tribune.