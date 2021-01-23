Tallulah Falls appoints Tilley new council member

Megan Broome/The Clayton Tribune. Tallulah Falls City Clerk Linda Lapeyrouse, left, and Council Members Joey Fountain and Craig Weatherly receive the city’s fiscal year 2020 audit in a presentation from Joely Mixon of Mixon, Mixon, Brown and Tench CPAs at the Tallulah Falls town council meeting last Thursday.

TALLULAH FALLS-- Tallulah Falls town council members appointed Tommy Tilley as the new council member at last Thursday’s council meeting. Tilley will serve the remainder of Deb Goatcher’s term,…