Tallulah Falls to place devices in school zones to identify and cite speeders
Megan Broome/The Clayton Tribune. The town of Tallulah Falls voted last week to contract with a company that provides automated laser speed detection devices similar to this unit in Mountain City, only the new equipment will automatically flag speed violations for possible citations by town police.
TALLULAH FALLS— Tallulah Falls Council members at their meeting last Thursday voted 3-1 to contract with the company Blue Line Solutions for a system that would provide “automated speed enforcement”…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or gohere to purchase a subscription.