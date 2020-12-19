Test results show high rate of spread

Body

Rabun County continues to have one of the highest rates of positives among those tested for COVID-19, which is a leading indicator of the rate of community spread, health officials say.

As of Tuesday, the Georgia Dept. of Public Health reported 197 new cases of COVID-19 in Rabun County.

The 7-day average for positive test results fell slightly over the past week, and stood at 21.3 percent as of Tuesday afternoon.

Only neighboring Stephens County reported a higher percentage of positive results over the same time period, with 23 percent.

The day average for other surrounding counties as of Tuesday included:

Towns: 15.4

Habersham: 16

White: 20.7

The statewide average over the past 7 days was 12.7 percent

There have been 14 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Rabun County since March.

On Tuesday, the Rabun County Board of Commissioners issued a statement urging residents to do their part to “Stop The Spread.”

The statement encouraged Rabun County citizens to follow the guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control, including:

-Wash your hands frequently

-Disinfect surfaces

-Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

-Maintain at least 6 feet of distance from others

-Wear a mask in public