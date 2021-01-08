Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

Body

CLAYTON--The Rabun County Sheriff’s Office completed a traffic stop in Clayton on December 29 that resulted in an arrest for trafficking methamphetamine.

Corry Beth Purcell, of Clayton was arrested for Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Possession/Use of Drug Related Objects, Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute.

The traffic stop was conducted at North Church St. and Valley St.

Purcell is currently being held at the Rabun County Detention Center.