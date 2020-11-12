Twin Rivers Challenge raises funds for scholarships

E. Lane Gresham/Tallulah Falls School. More than 120 cyclists from across the Southeast gathered at Tallulah Falls School for the sixth annual Twin Rivers Challenge, a cycling event to benefit student scholarships. The fundraiser generated more than $65,000.

