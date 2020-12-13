A very Clayton Christmas

Megan Broome/The Clayton Tribune. Clayton First United Methodist Church was the second place winner in the judging contest for the Clayton Christmas Parade last Saturday with the theme “Jesus is the Sweetest Treat.” Pastor Zack Martin waves at bystanders as the float travels down Main Street.

Megan Broome/The Clayton Tribune. Players for the 9U football team division in the North Georgia Youth Football Association are 2020 Superbowl Champions. They pose for a photograph on their float before the start of the Christmas parade last Saturday. This same team was the 2019 Superbowl winner when they competed in the 8U division last year.

Megan Broome/The Clayton Tribune. Habersham Electric Membership Corporation (EMC) was the first place winner in the Christmas parade judging contest with the theme “powering the holidays.”

Photo courtesy Lisa Broz. Boy Scout Troop 19 served as honor guard for the parade escorted by two members of the American Legion. In addition to the colors they carried the flags of all the branches of the US military forces.

