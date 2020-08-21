Viral video promotes coronavirus safety in Rabun County Schools

-
Megan Broome/The Clayton Tribune. Lori Keller, left, Alicia Kilby and John Kilby produced a video parody of Aerosmith’s “Walk This Way” as a fun way to show Rabun County Middle School students what to expect with COVID-19 precautions when school starts back. The video quickly went viral after being posted on social media.
TIGER-- Rabun County Middle School (RCMS) teachers started the school year off on an upbeat and positive note with their video parody demonstrating COVID-19 safety protocols.
Lori Keller, Alicia…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.