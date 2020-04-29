Volunteers distribute food during COVID-19 crisis

Body

RABUN GAP—Starting at the crack of dawn Saturday, approximately 70 volunteers sorted, bagged and distributed food packages with an estimated retail value of $80,000 at Rabun Gap Presbyterian Church.

It was part of the church’s monthly food distribution outreach that occurs the third Saturday of each month.

Saturday’s event took on an extra air of urgency because of the number of worker furloughs and unemployment filings due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

“We had—amazingly, in the face of exposure and risk of catching COVID-19, even death—about 70 volunteers who worked so hard and made it all possible,” said Rev. Don Barber, pastor at Rabun Gap Presbyterian. “I do know we had more than 40,000 lbs. of food, including canned goods like green beans, corn, potatoes, pears. We had dry goods like rice, boxes of cereal, lentil beans, raisins, dried blueberries, apples, large bags of cheese, meat including whole chickens, chicken strips, and taco meat.”

A line of vehicles stretched from the church parking lot as far as the eye could see down Wolffork Valley Road, but by 11 a.m., the last customer had been served.

