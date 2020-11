Subhead Leaks, growth in Clayton pushing treatment plant near 'red line,' Cohee says

Megan Broome/The Clayton Tribune. RCWSA representative Brett Cohee addresses Clayton council members about water usage concerns at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

CLAYTON-- Concerns about excessive water usage in the city of Clayton were addressed by representatives of the Rabun County Water and Sewer Authority (RCWSA) at Tuesday’s city council meeting. …