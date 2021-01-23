Water topics top Clayton council agenda

Subhead Grist is named assistant police chief

Megan Broome/The Clayton Tribune. Clayton Police Chief Andy Strait congratulates new Assistant Police Chief John Grist.

Megan Broome/The Clayton Tribune. Clayton Police Chief Andy Strait presents the Officer of the Year award to Kessiah Gipson.

Megan Broome/The Clayton Tribune. Clayton Police Chief Andy Strait congratulates Supervisor of the Year Sgt. Michael Bennett.

CLAYTON-- Clayton City Council members discussed construction on portions of their water system infrastructure at Tuesday’s meeting. Council members passed a resolution for an emergency declaration…