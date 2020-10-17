Webb relies on faith and family for cancer healing

Megan Broome/The Clayton Tribune. Fran Webb relies on faith, family and natural treatments in her battle against breast cancer.

Megan Broome/The Clayton Tribune. Fran Webb said her husband Charlie, right, along with friends and family are her rock support system as she battles breast cancer.

A breast cancer diagnosis can seem devastating for anyone, but for Fran Webb it’s been an unexpected blessing. “I look at this as a blessing. Because it’s showing me things in my life I need to…