Wildcats play great, make Elite 8
Wayne Knuckles/The Clayton Tribune. Glen and Brenda Jo Giles, along with Susan Welch, were among those cheering on the Wildcats.
Wayne Knuckles/The Clayton Tribune. Kelly McKay, Carolyn and Winfred McKay show their support for the Wildcats.
Wayne Knuckles/The Clayton Tribune.
The Rabun County Wildcats left Tiger Tuesday morning for their first-ever Elite 8 playoff game, scheduled for Wednesday night at Thomasville. Fans turned out to support the team as they departed.