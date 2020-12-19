'Into the Woods' performed at Rearden Theater

Body

"The show must go on" - it's a mantra the Rabun Gap arts department truly took to heart this season as they created and produced a one-of-a-kind musical experience in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rabun Gap students performed "Into the Woods" as this year's fall musical. All lines and music were pre-recorded in Rabun Gap's new recording studio, and masked performers acted on stage as the audio was played. The cast and crew produced seven shows for limited audiences in the Rearden Theater, where social distancing and masks were required.