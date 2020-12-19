'Into the Woods' performed at Rearden Theater

  • Photo courtesy Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School. Lucy Barry ’22 of Tiger, GA and Sam Watts of Thomasville, GA perform in Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School’s production of “Into the Woods.”
    Photo courtesy Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School. Lucy Barry ’22 of Tiger, GA and Sam Watts of Thomasville, GA perform in Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School’s production of “Into the Woods.”
  • Photo courtesy Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School. Owen Nowack ‘21 of Rabun Gap, GA, left, and Alex Mescher ‘21 of Otto, NC perform in “Into the Woods” at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School. 
    Photo courtesy Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School. Owen Nowack ‘21 of Rabun Gap, GA, left, and Alex Mescher ‘21 of Otto, NC perform in “Into the Woods” at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School. 
  • Photo courtesy Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School. Peyton Coppage ‘21 of Sky Valley, GA as Little Red Riding Hood, left, confronts The Wolf, played by Dustin Anderson ‘23 of Hiawassee, GA during Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School’s production of “Into the Woods”. 
    Photo courtesy Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School. Peyton Coppage ‘21 of Sky Valley, GA as Little Red Riding Hood, left, confronts The Wolf, played by Dustin Anderson ‘23 of Hiawassee, GA during Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School’s production of “Into the Woods”. 
  • Photo courtesy Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School. Cooper Knittel ‘21 of Otto, NC as Jack in Rabun Gap’s production of “Into the Woods.” 
    Photo courtesy Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School. Cooper Knittel ‘21 of Otto, NC as Jack in Rabun Gap’s production of “Into the Woods.” 
  • Photo courtesy Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School. Cinderella, played by Emma Jean Scott ‘21 of Clayton, GA, lifts up her shoe during Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School’s performance of “Into the Woods.”
    Photo courtesy Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School. Cinderella, played by Emma Jean Scott ‘21 of Clayton, GA, lifts up her shoe during Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School’s performance of “Into the Woods.”
  • Photo courtesy Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School students recently performed “Into the Woods” for limited audiences. Pictured from left, are performers Emma Jean Scott ‘21 of Clayton, Sam Watts ‘23 of Thomasville, GA, Peyton Coppage ‘21 of Sky Valley, GA, and Cooper Knittel ‘21 of Otto, NC.
    Photo courtesy Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School students recently performed “Into the Woods” for limited audiences. Pictured from left, are performers Emma Jean Scott ‘21 of Clayton, Sam Watts ‘23 of Thomasville, GA, Peyton Coppage ‘21 of Sky Valley, GA, and Cooper Knittel ‘21 of Otto, NC.

"The show must go on" - it's a mantra the Rabun Gap arts department truly took to heart this season as they created and produced a one-of-a-kind musical experience in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Rabun Gap students performed "Into the Woods" as this year's fall musical. All lines and music were pre-recorded in Rabun Gap's new recording studio, and masked performers acted on stage as the audio was played. The cast and crew produced seven shows for limited audiences in the Rearden Theater, where social distancing and masks were required. 