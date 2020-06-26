Rabun County sees spike in COVID-19 cases

Body

The Clayton Tribune

CLAYTON—The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Rabun County more than doubled between May 22 and June 25, according to numbers released by the Georgia Department of Public Health (GDPH) Thursday, June 25.

The numbers represent the largest jump in confirmed COVID-19 cases since reporting began March 13.

Three local deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 so far.

Statewide, there have been 71,095 confirmed cases of COVID-19 this year, and 2,745 deaths.

Georgia is one of several states seeing a resurgence in the number of cases of the disease in the past month.

Rabun County continues to have the second-lowest number of reported cases in the region and one of the lowest numbers in the state.

The numbers for surrounding counties as of Thursday:

Towns County: 37

Habersham County: 648

Stephens County: 190

Macon County (N.C.): 259

Oconee County (S.C.): 173