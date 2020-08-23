Suspect charged in fatal hit-and-run

Body

A Clayton man has been arrested and charged with first degree homicide in connection with a hit-and-run accident that killed a 26-year old pedestrian earlier this month as he was walking to work.

Chantz Rock Ramey, 24, was booked on the charge Friday evening and lodged in the Rabun County Jail, where he remains pending a bond hearing.

On Aug. 8, at approximately 5 a.m., a red Ford F-150 allegedly driving by Ramey was traveling north on Main Street/Old 444 near Dunlap Street.

"A pedestrian identified as Mr. Mario Webb age 26 of Clayton, Ga. was traveling east on Dunlap Street and was attempting to cross Main Street, said Sgt. C.J. Coffee, Assistant Post Commander of Post 7 of the Georgia State Patrol office in Toccoa, in a statement issued to The Clayton Tribune. "Mr. Webb was struck by the Ford F-150 driven by Mr. Ramey. Mr. Ramey and his vehicle left the scene of the crash. Mr. Webb received fatal injuries in the crash. Mr. Ramey is currently charged with vehicular homicide 1st degree. Other charges will be forthcoming as the investigation continues."

This crash is being investigated by GSP Post 7 Toccoa, GSP Troop B Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team, and Rabun County Sheriffs’ Office.

