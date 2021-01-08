Body

Alvin Clinton Bradshaw, age 82, of Clayton, Ga., passed away on December 31, 2020.

Alvin was born the son of the late Joseph Clinton Bradshaw and the late Corrie Eller Bradshaw on July 14, 1938. In his professional life he worked in the textile industry. He worked for Burlington Industries from 1957 until 1990, and then worked with Fruit of the Loom until his retirement. He loved anything that involved the outdoors, especially hunting and gardening. He was a member of the Christian faith and a member of the Persimmon Church of God. He was a God-fearing man, who taught Sunday school for many years. He loved the Lord, and always wanted to spread the Gospel through preaching and singing.

In addition to his parents, Alvin was preceded in death by his four brothers, Grady Bradshaw, Verlon Bradshaw, Elbert Bradshaw, Jack Bradshaw; one sister, Leona Tyler.

His survivors include his loving wife, Deanie Bradshaw, of the home; his two sons, Richard Bradshaw and John Bradshaw (Lynn), all of Clayton, Ga.; four daughters, Dorothy Hopper (Wesley), of Rabun Gap, Ga., Julie Bradshaw, of Clayton, Ga., Anita Hunnicutt (Charles), of Mountain City, Ga., Lynn Lowery (Robby), of Mountain Rest, S.C.; 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren also survive him.

A graveside service was held Sunday January 3, 2021 at the Blalock Cemetery with Rev. Harvey Connor officiating.

The family would like to especially thank the Rabun County EMS and the Nurses at Habersham Medical Center for all the great care they provided.

Beck Funeral Home, in Clayton, Georgia, is in charge of the arrangements. If there are any questions, please call 706-782-9599. An online Memorial Register Book is available at www.beckfuneralhome.com.