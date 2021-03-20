Body

Billy Ray Nix (Bill), 83, of Scaly Mountain, North Carolina passed away on March 14, 2021. He was born September 21, 1937 to the late Marvin and Rhoda Nix.

Bill was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was preceded in death by two brothers, John Marvin Nix, Jr. (Junior) and Richard Nix. He is survived by his wife, Jean Nix, and his two children, Curtis Nix and Judy Marchman (Ben). He is also survived by his three grandchildren: Michael Nix, Sam Nix, and Ashley Marchman.

Bill was a lifelong resident of Scaly Mountain, North Carolina. He worked with the U.S. Forest Service until his retirement, where he worked mostly with timber. He loved to be outdoors and in the woods. His favorite pastimes were hunting and fishing. He was an avid gardener, and he had the most beautiful garden every year.

Bill also loved to listen to gospel and bluegrass music, watch old Westerns on the TV, and spend time with his friends and family. Bill was a member of Battle Branch Baptist Church in Clayton, Georgia and loved the Lord very much.

The family was to receive friends on Wednesday, March 17 from noon to 1 p.m. at Battle Branch Baptist Church. The funeral service was to immediately follow with Pastor Madison McCrackin and Rev. Oliver Rice officiating. Burial was at the Methodist Cemetery in Scaly Mountain, North Carolina.

Per Covid-19 guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required at the service.

Hunter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

