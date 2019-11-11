Body

Burl Ercell Parks, age 68, of Sky Valley, Georgia, passed away on Oct. 30, 2019.

Burl was born the son of the late Ercell F. Parks and the late Elizabeth Louise Lovett Parks-McCathern on July 31, 1951 In Greenwood, South Carolina.

Burl was a Christian and a member the Rabun Gap Presbyterian Church. He was the past Rotary president, the Vice President of the Sid Weber Memorial Cancer Fund. He was a Master Mason, raised in Dougherty Lodge 591 and dual member of Rabun Gap lodge 265. He was a 32-Degree Member of the Valley of Albany Scottish Rite, and a member of the Hasan Shrine. He and his wife owned and operated Appalachian Insurance Agency. Burl earned the Chartered Life Underwriter and Chartered Financial Consultant from The American College in Brynmar, PA. He was a member of the Rabun County American Legion. He was also one of the first licensed EMT in the State of Georgia. When not busy with any one of these various responsibilities, he enjoyed working in his yard, and woodworking.

In addition to his father and mother, Burl was preceded in death by, one son, Burl E. Parks Jr.

His survivors include his loving wife, Carolyn McBurnett Parks; his son, Bryan Parks (Tanya), of Kennesaw, Georgia; half sister, Patricia Parks Bumgarner, of Lake City, Florida; four grandchildren, Brittany Parks Lay (Michael), of Mountain City, Christopher Parks (Brittney), Benjamin Parks, Brandon Parks; four great-grandchildren, Lillianna Porter, Ezekiel Porter, Malachi Lay, Titus Lay.

A funeral service was held on Friday November 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Rabun Gap Presbyterian Church with Rev. Don Barber officiating.

A graveside service was held on Saturday November 2, 2019 at the Crown Hill Cemetery, in Albany, with Rev. Don Barber officiating.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Burl’s memory to the Sid Weber Memorial Cancer Fund P.O. Box 485 Rabun Gap, Ga. 30568, The Community Pantry of Rabun County P.O. Box 1067, Clayton, GA 30525 or Paws 4 Life 261 Boen Creek Rd, Tiger, Ga. 30576.

