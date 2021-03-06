Body

Carolyn Jane Craig, age 85 of Clayton, Ga. passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

Jane was born on December 27, 1935 in Lakemont, Ga. and was the daughter of Late Oma Turpin Gipson and Virgil Carlton Gipson of Lakemont, Ga.

She loved her family and friends and enjoyed spending time with them. She enjoyed gardening, shopping and traveling.

She retired from Winn-Dixie and was a member of Battle Branch Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carlton and Oma Gipson; by her husband, Lloyd "Buck" Craig; two brothers, Jesse Gipson and Rev. John Gipson; and one sister Sarah Gipson.

She is survived by one son, Gary and Lawanda Craig of Tallulah Falls, Ga.; one sister, Thelma Watts of Lakemont, Ga.; two granddaughters, Jessica and Andrew Welch and Jan and Kyle Bader; two grandsons, Will Craig and Garrett Craig; three great-grandchildren, Brendalyn Welch, Jake Bader and Brooklyn Bader also survive.

A graveside service was held at Rocky Grove Cemetery in Tiger, Ga. on Saturday, February 27, 2021 with Pastor Madison McCrackin officiating.

The family is at their respective homes. Hunter Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.