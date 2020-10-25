Body

Charles Edward Pennington, 77, went to be with his Heavenly Father on October 18, 2020. He was born in Rome, Ga. to Lee Roy Pennington and Louise Stone Pennington on June 20, 1943.

Charles was Valedictorian of the Cedartown High School class of 1961 in Cedartown, Ga. After high school, Charles went on to attend the Georgia Institute of Technology, through the Co-op program with Lockheed - Martin, and obtained a Bachelors in Electrical Engineering in 1966. Upon graduation from Georgia Tech, Charles entered the United States Navy, graduated Officer Candidate School and served two tours as a maintenance officer on the USS Ranger aircraft carrier during the Vietnam War.

Upon completion of duty to his country, Charles moved to Macon, Ga. to work for J.M. Huber Corp. He then began a long and decorated career in professional engineering, becoming a partner in 1978 at Nottingham, Brook and Pennington, Inc where he retired as CEO in 2008. Upon retirement, Charles moved permanently to the place that he enjoyed the most, Rabun County, Ga. He spent his retirement years as an Elder in Rabun Gap Presbyterian Church, serving others at the Northeast Georgia Food Bank, Habitat for Humanity, fly fishing, and spending time with family and friends.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Carolyn Cooper Pennington, of Dillard, Ga.; a daughter, Lara Pennington Shore (Eric) of Auburn, Ala.; a son, Lee Russell Pennington (Kelli) of Atlanta, Ga.; four grandchildren, Elizabeth Walker Gill, John Paul Gill, Jr., Caroline Collins Pennington, and Eleanor Hall Pennington; a brother, David Roy Pennington of Atlanta, Ga.

Due to Covid-19, a family-only memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Rabun Gap Presbyterian Church New Building Fund, PO Box 333, Rabun Gap, Ga., 30568.

Beck Funeral Home, in Clayton, Georgia, is in charge of the arrangements. If there are any questions, please call 706-782-9599. An online Memorial Register Book is available at www.beckfuneralhome.com.