Mr. Charles Norman Wages, age 76, of Monroe County, Ga. passed away Thursday, June 26, 2020.

Mr. Wages was born in Atlanta, Ga. on December 20, 1943. He's preceded in death by his parents Guy Wilson Wages and Mary Rebecca Wages. He served in the Navy in the Marine Corp League Firing Party. He was a member of National Street Rider association, the IBEW, Good Guy's of America and a Nascar fan. He was also a member of Rock Springs Church.

He is survived by his wife, Janice Wages; daughters, Cheryl Lynn Wages-Green and husband, Stuart, Natalie Leann Wages Dangar and husband Jeff; grandchildren, Jonathan Charles David Green, Jacob Michael Aaron Green, Hailey Sarah Rebecca Green, Jeffrey Chandler Dangar, and Lauren Gabrielle Dangar; brother, Donald Wages; and several nieces and nephews.

A visitation was held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. A funeral service was held Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at Rock Springs Church. Dr. Benny Tate will officiated. Interment followed in the church cemetery.

Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd, Griffin was in charge of arrangements.

Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Norman Wages by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com to post your tributes and memories.