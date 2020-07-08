Body

Claude Edward Henslee, age 62, of Clayton, Ga., passed away on June 28, 2020.

Claude was born the son of the late George Henslee and Edith McDonald Henslee on Nov. 28, 1957.

Claude was a Christian and a member of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed fishing and working on cars. In his professional life he worked as a mechanic and handy man. He was a loving father who loved his children.

In addition to his parents, two brothers, Jimmy Lee Henslee and George Rodney Henslee, preceded him in death.

His survivors include his daughter, Amanda Clayton (Jason); his two brothers, Ronald Lee Henslee (Janet Elaine) and Brian Keith Henslee; two sisters, Patricia Dunham and Mary Jean Moore; one grandson, Adam Michael Clayton; several nieces and nephews also survive him.

A funeral service was held on Tuesday June 30, 2020 with Rev. Thomas Burrell officiating.

Beck Funeral Home, in Clayton, Georgia, is in charge of the arrangements. If there are any questions, please call 706-782-9599. An online Memorial Register Book is available at www.beckfuneralhome.com.