Claudia Rogers James Nelson departed for her heavenly home, on January 1, 2021, at the age of 90.

She was born August 11, 1930 in Highlands, N.C. to Claude Rogers and Edith Calhoun Rogers. She is survived by two siblings, Larry Rogers of Highlands, N.C. and Linda Williams of Anchorage, Ak.

Claudia was married to Malvern James of Scaly Mountain until his death in 1993. Together they raised three children, Ricky James of Scaly, Carolyn James Vinson, deceased, and Pam James, of Scaly. As a lifelong homemaker, Claudia enjoyed cooking, gardening, playing with her grandchildren and assisting her husband Mal with farming. Claudia was known throughout the community for her wonderful cooking. Everyone was always willing to come help Mal work in the cabbage fields in order to get a chance to eat a home cooked meal, which Claudia provided daily to all the workers.

After the death of her husband Mal, Claudia moved to Englewood, Fl. where she met and married her second husband Milton Nelson. They enjoyed many years of retirement and travel until Milton’s death in 2006.

Following the death of Milton, Claudia returned home to Scaly Mountain to spend her remaining years with her family. In addition to her children, Ricky and Pam, Claudia is survived by 6 grandchildren: Clint James of Scaly, Cody James Zoellner, of Rabun Gap, Ga., Trista James Wofford of Scaly, Nikki James McCracken, of Dillard, Ga., Alyssa James, of Scaly and Steven Bloedow, of Highlands, N.C.. She is also survived by 7 great-grandchildren and many other nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to thank the staff at Grandview Manor, of Franklin, N.C. for their kind and compassionate care.

Funeral services were handled by Beck Funeral Home on Monday, January 4, 2021 at Scaly Methodist Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Care Partners Hospice 170 Church St Franklin N.C. 28734.

Beck Funeral Home, in Clayton, Georgia, is in charge of the arrangements. If there are any questions, please call 706-782-9599. An online Memorial Register Book is available at www.beckfuneralhome.com.