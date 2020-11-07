Body

Dorothy (Dot) Sue Shehulski, 87, of Watkinsville, Ga. passed away peacefully at her home after a long battle with vascular dementia on Thursday morning, Oct. 29, 2020.

She was born in February 1933, in Rabun County Ga., the fourth of eight children of Raymond Lesley and Ella Florence (Taylor) Marsengill.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Frank Dismore Shehulski, son, Joseph T. Shehulski, brothers Frank C. Marsengill, Robert M. Marsengill, Ronald R. Marsengill, and sister Margaret Marsengill Gardner.

She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, loved to garden and loved all animals. She was a member and past treasurer of the Watkinsville Garden Club and homemaker. She was employed for a short time at General Time in Athens in the early 1950’s. She travelled the world with her husband, Frank. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, entertaining, and spending time with her family.

Dorothy is survived by two daughters Karen S. (John) Tuton and Lisa K. (Ken) Storey, one son, John L. Shehulski, and one granddaughter, Allison T. Tuton, sisters Clara Rose Hudson of Clarkston, Michigan and Mary Jane (Steve) Jones of Taylorsville, NC. She leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.

A private family service will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Athens Area Humane-Society, 1781 Mars Hill Road, Watkinsville, Ga. 30677.

Lord & Stephens (West) is in charge of arrangements.