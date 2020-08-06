Body

Dorothy Pearl Talley Carpenter, 91, of Scaly Mountain, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Angel Medical Center.

Born Feb. 18, 1929 in Rabun County, Ga., she was the daughter of the late John Talley and Effie Carpenter. She lived her life in Rabun County, Ga., and Scaly Mountain, N.C. She was a housewife and was a member of Wolffork Christian Fellowship.

She was preceded in death, by her parents, John and Effie Talley; her husband, James Fred Carpenter; three sons, David, Jimmy and Tommy Carpenter; and by two brothers and nine sisters.

She is survived by two sons, Lester (Missy) Carpenter and Jerry Carpenter of Scaly Mountain, N.C.; five daughters, Joanne (Dan) Mitzlaff of Cocoa, Fl., Jane (Randy) James of Clayton, Ga., Maybelle (Hayes) Bryson of Cashiers, N.C., Brenda Carpenter of Mountain City, Ga. and Bobbie Sue Carpenter of Scaly Mountain, N.C.; 12 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren.

There was a graveside service at the Watkins Family Cemetery on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, with Rev. Harvey Conner officiating.

Hunter Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. An online obituary and register is available at www.hunterfuneralhomega.com.