Mrs. Dorothy Stevens "Dottie" Whatley, age 72, of Griffin went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at WellStar Spalding Hospital after a long illness.

Dottie was born in Thomaston, Ga. on June 27, 1947. She was retired secretary for the chief pilot at Delta Air Lines, a member of Southside Baptist Church. Her father Ed Stevens and stepfather, Reverend James Burleson, precede her in death.

Dottie was the wife of 5 years of Jerry D. Whatley of Griffin; stepmother to Reginald Whatley and Tommy Whatley and wife, Debbie and step-grandmother to Brandon Whatley; her mother, Jackie Stevens Burleson of Williamson, a sister, Mrs. Sara Buck and husband, Arvel of Sharpsburg. Dottie's children and grandchildren; daughter, Pam Cotter and husband, Scott of Salem, Alabama and grandchildren, Garrett Cotter and Rachel Cotter, great granddaughter, Addilyn Isom Cotter; daughter, Kathy Brown of McDonough and grandchildren, Christian Brown and wife, Tessa of Athens, Caitlin Brown of McDonough; great-grandson, Jayden Brown; uncle, Don Stevens and wife Lila; aunt, Mary Frances Swatts Burns; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A visitation was held June 27, 2020 at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. A funeral service was held Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Southside Baptist Church. Interment followed in Greenwood Cemetery in Barnesville. In lieu of flower the ask that you make a donation to Kit Club or Youth Department at Southside Baptist Church, 1332 Zebulon Road, Griffin, Ga. 30224.

Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Dottie Whatley