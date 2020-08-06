Body

Dr. Jack Suddath Short, age 86 of Clayton, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Jack was born in Cornelia, Ga. in 1934. He moved to Clayton, Ga. at the age of 10 and

graduated from Clayton High School. Jack was the first quarterback on the first football team for Clayton High School. He attended Western Carolina University on an athletic scholarship where he played football and baseball. He received a Master’s Degree from the University of Georgia and a Ph.D. from Georgia State University.

He was the son of the late P. W. Short and Nan Hamby Short.

Jack was preceded in death by his sisters: Theresa (FiFi) Short McCraw, Nancy Short Jones (Carlton) and Melissa Short Beck (Stuart). Jack is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Eleanor Silver Short, his brother Charles Robert (Bob) Short (Dee) and his sister Kay Short Norton (Ronald), four daughters Margaret (Mitzi) Short Sevilla of Hilo, Hawaii, Tanya Short Hornsby (Kenny) of Eastanollee, Ga., Carmen Short Shagam (Jan) of Alpine, Calif., and Stephanie Short (Tony Tichler) of Murphy, N.C. and one son Tomy Short (Sharon) of Clayton, Ga.. Jack was the proud grandfather of 14 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. He was a member of Clayton Baptist Church and spent many years working in the nursery, with Big A, and was faithful in attendance to his Sunday School Class and church worship services.

He was an avid outdoorsman that enjoyed hunting, hiking, and fishing. Dr. Short dedicated over 38 years to his chosen profession, education. He was a Teacher, Coach, and Administrator and also worked as the State Coordinator of Health and Physical Education for the state of Georgia. Jack coached two State Championship and two runner-up State Championship baseball teams at Headland High School in East Point, Georgia. He was recognized as Baseball Coach of the Year for four straight years, from 1963 to 1966, and was honored as the designated coach of Georgia’s All-Star baseball team.

He was also selected as a teacher for the Governor’s Honors Program for four years. He was a positive influence in the lives of thousands of students. Many kept in touch, and he enjoyed their visits. Papa Jack will be missed by his large family and also by his extended family, the

ones he touched through his years as a teacher, coach, and friend.

Due to the current pandemic, a private graveside service for family will be held. A Celebration of Life will be considered for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund, 34 Washington Street, Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, Ma. 02481 (curealz.org) or Hospice of Northeast Georgia Medical Center, 2150 Limestone Parkway Suite 222, Gainesville, Ga. 30501.