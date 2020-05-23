Body

Effie M. Speed Bleckley went peacefully to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 13 at her home on Warwoman Road, where she lived her entire life.

She was born in Clayton, Ga. on Aug. 5, 1924 to John Ed and Sophie Houck Speed. Effie was preceded in death by her husband John F. Bleckley. They enjoyed 53 years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by three brothers; Clyde, Cliff and Jim Speed and one sister, Lorene Cannon.

Effie is survived by five children; Frank and Margaret Bleckley, Mildred and George Jones, Betty and Bob Deal, Mike and Cheryl Bleckley, and Terry and Betty Bleckley. She is survived by 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Lezell Cannon and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides her family and church, Effie’s other love was gardening and sharing her crop with her neighbors.

A private graveside service will be held at Antioch United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Antioch United Methodist Church, 84 Antioch Church Road, Clayton, Georgia 30525.

Beck Funeral Home, in Clayton, Georgia, is in charge of the arrangements. If there are any questions, please call 706-782-9599. An online Memorial Register Book is available at www.beckfuneralhome.com.