Body

Ernest Boyd Dockins of Clayton, Ga., passed away at Mountain Lakes Medical Center in Clayton on Thursday, Oct. 29 at the age of 73.

Born Sept. 7, 1947 in Rabun County, Boyd was the son of the late George T. Dockins and Josephine A. Smith Dockins. He lived most of his live in Cumming, Ga. before returning to Rabun County after his retirement. He worked as a self-employed foreman in the construction industry and was of the Baptist faith.

Boyd was preceded in death by his parents, George and Josephine Dockins, also by his wife, Susie Hembree Dockins, a daughter, Kim Corder and two brothers, Doyle and Dewey Dockins.

Boyd is survived by his two daughters, Angie and Michael Dickerson of Clayton, Ga. and Rita and David Frady of Clayton, Ga.; two sisters, Betty Jo and Earl Turpin of Ballground, Ga. and Peggy and Dennis Sisson of Cumming, Ga. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

His body has been cremated and a service will be held at a later date.

The family is at the home on Dockins Lane in Clayton.

Hunter Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.