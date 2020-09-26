Body

Evelyn Underwood Justus, 87, of Clayton, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center. Evelyn was born May 26th, 1933 to William Underwood and Grace Wall Norton. She married Rudolph Justus in 1954 and had two sons.

Evelyn loved the Lord and wanted to make sure that her boys, as well as their friends, were raised in church. In doing so, she helped to plant a seed in their hearts that would stay with them as they grew into Christian men. She worked hard, not only to provide for her family but also to help others in need. She was a source of strength, wisdom and honesty for anyone who took the time to listen and her advice and life lessons will be remembered forever.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, William and Grace, her husband Rudolph, and her sisters Marlene James and Barbara Jenkins.

She is survived by her aunt, Lillie Mae Peeples of Clayton, her sister, Catherine Anglin of Atlanta, her brother, William (Connie) Norton of Florida, Sons Jerry Justus and David (Summer) Justus, Grandsons Geoffrey (Kirstin) Justus and Peyton Ashe, and great-grandchildren Haven, Brayden and Sadie.

The body has been cremated and the family will have a graveside service at a later date.

Hunter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

An on-line obituary and register is available at www.hunterfuneralhomega.com .